Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Stock Price Down 1% – Time to Sell?

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Free Report) was down 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.80 and last traded at $15.92. Approximately 78,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 35,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.08.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.08.

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.2891 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

