Brinker International (EAT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Brinker International (NYSE: EAT):

12/24/2024 – Brinker International was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2024 – Brinker International was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

12/12/2024 – Brinker International was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $95.00.

12/5/2024 – Brinker International is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

11/4/2024 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $97.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/4/2024 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $95.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $83.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $97.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Brinker International was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $67.00.

10/31/2024 – Brinker International was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $80.00.

10/31/2024 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $76.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2024 – Brinker International had its price target raised by analysts at Bank Of America (Bofa) from $94.00 to $97.00.

Brinker International Stock Up 3.1 %

EAT traded up $4.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.19. The company had a trading volume of 354,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,549. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.54. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $137.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 839.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michaela M. Ware sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $386,634.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,774.42. The trade was a 13.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 33.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 1,265.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new position in Brinker International in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Brinker International during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

