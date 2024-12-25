Brokerages Set Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Price Target at $21.56

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.56.

OSCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner acquired 276,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.58 per share, with a total value of $3,748,623.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,031,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,324,537.96. This represents a 5.80 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mario Schlosser sold 6,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $117,809.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,872.96. This trade represents a 7.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,055,478 shares of company stock worth $14,432,852 and have sold 103,610 shares worth $1,847,519. Corporate insiders own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter worth $27,452,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 31.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,886,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,478,000 after acquiring an additional 934,600 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the second quarter worth about $14,716,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Oscar Health by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,393,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,038,000 after purchasing an additional 860,226 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,726,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OSCR stock opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.30 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Oscar Health has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $23.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average is $17.35.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Oscar Health will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

