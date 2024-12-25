Brokerages Set Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target at C$37.94

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$38.19.

QBR.B has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Quebecor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of QBR.B opened at C$31.01 on Wednesday. Quebecor has a 52 week low of C$27.84 and a 52 week high of C$35.90. The firm has a market cap of C$4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

