Brokers Offer Predictions for Vizsla Silver FY2025 Earnings

Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Vizsla Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 18th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vizsla Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Vizsla Silver’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.
Vizsla Silver Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE VZLA opened at $1.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.60 million, a P/E ratio of -176.00 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90. Vizsla Silver has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $2.40.
Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.
