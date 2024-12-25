Brokers Offer Predictions for Vizsla Silver FY2025 Earnings

Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Vizsla Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 18th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vizsla Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Vizsla Silver’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Shares of NYSE VZLA opened at $1.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.60 million, a P/E ratio of -176.00 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90. Vizsla Silver has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $2.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver during the third quarter valued at about $18,528,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vizsla Silver by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 5,991,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 619,600 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP boosted its stake in Vizsla Silver by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 1,694,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 893,700 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vizsla Silver by 2,412.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,208,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Vizsla Silver by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

