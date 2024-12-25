Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.20.
BIP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.
Shares of BIP opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of -84.21 and a beta of 1.05.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -426.32%.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.
