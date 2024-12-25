Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (CPST) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA: CPST) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/22/2024 – Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CPST opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $25.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

