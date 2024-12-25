Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.70 and traded as low as $0.51. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.
Canfor Pulp Products Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69.
About Canfor Pulp Products
Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.
