Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 295.50 ($3.70) and last traded at GBX 295.50 ($3.70), with a volume of 33627 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 279.50 ($3.50).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.26) price objective on shares of Capricorn Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Capricorn Energy Price Performance

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of £213.29 million, a P/E ratio of -709.30, a PEG ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 234.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 212.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.44.

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

Featured Stories

