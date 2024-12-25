Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %

CARA opened at $0.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.32. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $1.15. The company has a market cap of $25.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Trading of Cara Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 18.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 210,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 32,789 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,935,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 120,660 shares in the last quarter. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company’s lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

