Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) EVP Silvana Battaglia Sells 1,678 Shares

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total transaction of $383,792.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,648.88. This trade represents a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cencora Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $227.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $202.43 and a one year high of $253.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cencora in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cencora from $249.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Leerink Partners reduced their price target on shares of Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.60.

Institutional Trading of Cencora

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Cencora by 10.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 9.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 81,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,250,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the third quarter worth $1,404,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cencora by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 560,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,269,000 after buying an additional 22,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in Cencora by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 149,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,749,000 after buying an additional 36,275 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

