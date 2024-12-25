China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.02 and traded as high as $4.07. China Automotive Systems shares last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 44,592 shares trading hands.
China Automotive Systems Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $121.05 million, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.02.
China Automotive Systems announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 18th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Institutional Trading of China Automotive Systems
About China Automotive Systems
China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronics and systems and parts.
