Christian Kleinerman Sells 861 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.31, for a total value of $142,331.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,930 shares in the company, valued at $96,364,158.30. This trade represents a 0.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christian Kleinerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, Christian Kleinerman sold 3,029 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $517,959.00.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $99,882.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,811,550.00.

On Thursday, October 10th, Christian Kleinerman sold 30,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE:SNOW opened at $163.06 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.13 and a 12-month high of $237.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a PE ratio of -48.10 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Snowflake from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.03.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,145,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 9.5% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 536,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 28.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $896,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Stories

