Christian Kleinerman Sells 861 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.31, for a total value of $142,331.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,930 shares in the company, valued at $96,364,158.30. This trade represents a 0.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Christian Kleinerman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 17th, Christian Kleinerman sold 3,029 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $517,959.00.
- On Tuesday, December 10th, Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $99,882.00.
- On Wednesday, December 4th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00.
- On Wednesday, November 6th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,811,550.00.
- On Thursday, October 10th, Christian Kleinerman sold 30,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00.
Snowflake Stock Performance
NYSE:SNOW opened at $163.06 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.13 and a 12-month high of $237.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a PE ratio of -48.10 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Snowflake
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,145,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 9.5% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 536,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 28.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $896,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
