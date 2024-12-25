Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Shares Up 47.3% – Here’s What Happened

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Free Report) shot up 47.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.08 and last traded at $14.08. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

Coles Group Trading Down 13.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average is $10.77.

Coles Group Company Profile

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. It operates through Supermarkets and Liquor segments. The company operates various supermarkets; and coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery, including same-day, overnight drop and go services, and pick up from click and collect locations.

