Conrad John Mandala Sells 1,500 Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Conrad John Mandala sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.02, for a total value of C$267,031.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$88,120.54. This trade represents a 75.19 % decrease in their position.

Kinaxis Stock Up 0.7 %

KXS opened at C$178.61 on Wednesday. Kinaxis Inc. has a 12 month low of C$132.93 and a 12 month high of C$190.17. The company has a market cap of C$5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 178.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$169.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$160.32.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.04. Kinaxis had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of C$165.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$170.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinaxis Inc. will post 4.2526231 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on KXS. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$205.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$192.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Kinaxis

Kinaxis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.