Cormark Comments on Champion Iron’s Q1 Earnings (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Champion Iron in a research report issued on Thursday, December 19th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

CIA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins raised shares of Champion Iron to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.10.

TSE CIA opened at C$5.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.65, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of C$2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.39. Champion Iron has a one year low of C$4.74 and a one year high of C$7.77.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

