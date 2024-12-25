CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $354.23 and last traded at $358.15. 1,156,031 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 4,922,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $362.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.25.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $339.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.67. The company has a market capitalization of $90.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 717.25, a P/E/G ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.14, for a total transaction of $1,656,630.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,629,875.72. This represents a 3.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.38, for a total value of $2,002,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 821,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,277,391.08. This trade represents a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,036 shares of company stock worth $20,523,497. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

