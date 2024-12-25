DA Davidson Estimates KeyCorp’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research report issued on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.07. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s FY2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KEY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Baird R W cut shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.16.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $17.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,737.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $20.04.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 8.24%.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 8,200.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 15,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $294,065.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,595,461.38. This represents a 6.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $154,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,988.96. This represents a 19.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 285.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

