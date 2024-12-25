DA Davidson Has Bearish Estimate for SFNC FY2025 Earnings

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) – DA Davidson cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Simmons First National in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Simmons First National’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SFNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens raised Simmons First National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $22.50 on Monday. Simmons First National has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 82.35%.

Insider Activity at Simmons First National

In other Simmons First National news, Chairman George Makris, Jr. sold 25,440 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $641,342.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 608,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,336,427.87. The trade was a 4.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Fehlman sold 15,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $366,785.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,755,695.14. This represents a 8.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,136,650 in the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simmons First National

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 2,045.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Simmons First National by 13.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 29.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 5.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the second quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

