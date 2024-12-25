Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDSD) Trading 37.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDSD – Get Free Report) traded up 37.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 1,619 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.
Data443 Risk Mitigation Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.04.
Data443 Risk Mitigation Company Profile
Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc provides data security and privacy management solutions in the United States. The company offers Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs enhanced data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management and archiving solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the managing, protecting, and distributing digital content to the desktop and mobile devices.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Data443 Risk Mitigation
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Top 3 Reasons to Invest in This Bond ETF for Stability and Growth
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 2 Drone Stocks Surging from Increased Media Attention
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Ciena Rebounds: AI and Strong Guidance Drive Post-Earnings Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Data443 Risk Mitigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data443 Risk Mitigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.