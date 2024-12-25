Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Stock Price Up 14.3% – Here’s Why

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 14.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.16. 176,288 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 145,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Defense Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of C$41.38 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.13.

About Defense Metals

Defense Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

