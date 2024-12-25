DeFi Technologies (OTC:DEFTF) & NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB) Critical Contrast

DeFi Technologies (OTC:DEFTF – Get Free Report) and NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for DeFi Technologies and NioCorp Developments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DeFi Technologies 0 0 0 2 4.00 NioCorp Developments 0 0 1 0 3.00

NioCorp Developments has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 478.23%. Given NioCorp Developments’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NioCorp Developments is more favorable than DeFi Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DeFi Technologies N/A 184.49% 13.66% NioCorp Developments N/A -8,973.12% -206.20%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares DeFi Technologies and NioCorp Developments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

4.0% of NioCorp Developments shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of NioCorp Developments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DeFi Technologies and NioCorp Developments”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DeFi Technologies $7.67 million 125.39 -$15.03 million $0.20 14.93 NioCorp Developments N/A N/A -$11.44 million ($0.85) -1.73

NioCorp Developments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DeFi Technologies. NioCorp Developments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DeFi Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DeFi Technologies beats NioCorp Developments on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DeFi Technologies

DeFi Technologies Inc., a technology company, develops and lists exchange traded products in Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. The company provides asset management services, such as investment vehicles, indirect exposure to underlying cryptocurrencies, digital asset indexes, and other decentralized finance instruments. It also participates in decentralized blockchain networks by processing data transactions that contribute to network security and stability, governance, and transaction validation. In addition, the company invests in decentralized finance companies in early-stage ventures. Further, it offers node management of decentralized protocols to support governance, security, and transaction validation for their networks. The company was formerly known as Valour Inc. and changed its name to DeFi Technologies Inc. in July 2023. DeFi Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd. in March 2013. NioCorp Developments Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

