Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $30.48, but opened at $31.81. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $29.62, with a volume of 21,135,284 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Get Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.13. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $869,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $2,794,000.

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.