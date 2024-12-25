Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) vs. Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Financial Contrast

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) and Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.2% of Energy Fuels shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of Centrus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Energy Fuels shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Centrus Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Energy Fuels has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centrus Energy has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Fuels -90.40% -9.16% -8.67% Centrus Energy 19.24% 138.38% 10.81%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Energy Fuels and Centrus Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Energy Fuels and Centrus Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Fuels $38.66 million 27.21 $99.86 million ($0.22) -24.32 Centrus Energy $394.00 million 2.87 $84.40 million $4.79 14.41

Energy Fuels has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Centrus Energy. Energy Fuels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centrus Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Energy Fuels and Centrus Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Fuels 0 2 2 0 2.50 Centrus Energy 0 2 1 0 2.33

Energy Fuels currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 58.88%. Centrus Energy has a consensus target price of $92.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.26%. Given Energy Fuels’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Energy Fuels is more favorable than Centrus Energy.

About Energy Fuels

(Get Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company was formerly known as Volcanic Metals Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Energy Fuels Inc. in May 2006. Energy Fuels Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

About Centrus Energy

(Get Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants. The Technical Solutions segment offers technical, manufacturing, engineering, and operations services to public and private sector customers. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.