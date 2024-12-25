Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) CAO William James Iv Eckert Sells 1,700 Shares

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $79,356.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at $825,162.36. The trade was a 8.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE EQH opened at $47.37 on Wednesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Equitable had a positive return on equity of 76.47% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 61.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 5.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 3.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Equitable by 11.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Equitable by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Equitable from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitable has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

