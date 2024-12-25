Equities Analysts Set Expectations for City FY2025 Earnings

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of City in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the bank will earn $7.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.40. The consensus estimate for City’s current full-year earnings is $7.84 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CHCO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of City in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of City stock opened at $122.07 on Monday. City has a 52 week low of $97.50 and a 52 week high of $137.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.49.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. City had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $98.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of City during the third quarter worth $134,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in City during the third quarter valued at $199,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in City in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in City in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John A. Derito sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $170,203.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,696.01. The trade was a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C Dallas Kayser sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.33, for a total value of $237,860.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,521.21. The trade was a 7.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,697 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. City’s payout ratio is 40.56%.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

