Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December 24th (AMC, BH, BOOM, CPRX, CPX, IDT, LLY, MET, MFIN, NNI)

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, December 24th:

Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.00 to C$3.75. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Biglari (NYSE:BH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$54.00 to C$68.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $40.00 to $38.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Payfare (TSE:PAY) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$4.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$17.50 to C$18.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target trimmed by ATB Capital from C$20.00 to C$17.50. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

