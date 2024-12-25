ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation (LON:METP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation (LON:METP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 860.61 ($10.79) and traded as high as GBX 1,013 ($12.70). ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation shares last traded at GBX 998.85 ($12.52), with a volume of 1,049 shares traded.

ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 882.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 861.90.

