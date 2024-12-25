Eversource Energy (ES) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) in the last few weeks:

12/21/2024 – Eversource Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/13/2024 – Eversource Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/12/2024 – Eversource Energy was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $66.00.

12/3/2024 – Eversource Energy is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

11/12/2024 – Eversource Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/30/2024 – Eversource Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

ES stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.28. 552,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,967. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.07. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.09 and a 1 year high of $69.01.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -182.17%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 31,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,093 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,616,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 134,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 25,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,539,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,737,990,000 after purchasing an additional 430,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 94.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 57,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 27,817 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.