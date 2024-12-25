Fifth Third Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:FITBO)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.3094 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.
Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.95. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $24.15.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fifth Third Bancorp
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Top 3 Reasons to Invest in This Bond ETF for Stability and Growth
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 2 Drone Stocks Surging from Increased Media Attention
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Ciena Rebounds: AI and Strong Guidance Drive Post-Earnings Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.