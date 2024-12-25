Fifth Third Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:FITBO)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.3094 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.95. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $24.15.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

