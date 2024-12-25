Fintech Select Ltd, (CVE:SCG) Stock Price Down 3.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Fintech Select Ltd, (CVE:SCG – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 125,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 976,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Fintech Select Ltd, Stock Down 3.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Syed Naveed Ul Hassan purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$50,000.00.

About Fintech Select Ltd,

Fintech Select Ltd, formerly SelectCore Ltd, is a provider of point-of-sale transaction processing and electronic distribution solutions for the prepaid telecom and financial services market. The Company operates in two segments: distribution of prepaid wireless airtime and providing prepaid card services.

