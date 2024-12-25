Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.
Fleetwood Bank Stock Performance
Shares of Fleetwood Bank stock opened at $64.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.61 and its 200 day moving average is $60.46. Fleetwood Bank has a one year low of $44.75 and a one year high of $70.00.
Fleetwood Bank Company Profile
