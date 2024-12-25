Freehold Royalties Ltd. Announces Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:FRHLF)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0632 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Freehold Royalties Stock Performance

FRHLF stock opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.98. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

