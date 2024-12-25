FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Graco Issued By Zacks Research

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Graco in a report released on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will earn $3.06 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.10. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Graco’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). Graco had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $519.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

GGG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Graco from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.40.

Graco Price Performance

GGG stock opened at $84.75 on Monday. Graco has a 1 year low of $77.49 and a 1 year high of $94.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.86.

Institutional Trading of Graco

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Graco by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,990,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,210,000 after buying an additional 1,412,704 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the third quarter worth $2,668,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Graco by 37.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 119,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,413,000 after acquiring an additional 32,475 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 0.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 47,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 12,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 8,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total transaction of $749,919.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,612 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,918.84. This represents a 12.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 1,527 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $137,888.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,572.20. The trade was a 19.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,150 over the last 90 days. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 20th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Graco’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

