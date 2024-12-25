FY2025 EPS Estimates for Axos Financial Decreased by Analyst

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axos Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will earn $7.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.07. The consensus estimate for Axos Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.07 per share.

AX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $74.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.20.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $72.47 on Monday. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $44.10 and a twelve month high of $88.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.42.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $512.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.59 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 18.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Gregory Garrabrants sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $10,236,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,340,377 shares in the company, valued at $109,763,472.53. This represents a 8.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 4,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total value of $317,798.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,456.69. This trade represents a 7.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AX. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,167,000 after purchasing an additional 70,017 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 6.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,861,000 after purchasing an additional 91,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

