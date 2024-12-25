goeasy Ltd. (GSY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 27th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 1.17 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

TSE GSY opened at C$165.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$172.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$181.95. goeasy has a twelve month low of C$150.06 and a twelve month high of C$206.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.31, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 15.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on goeasy from C$202.00 to C$207.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$215.00 to C$210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$235.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$219.89.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Ryan Doris Ens bought 3,050 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$172.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$526,491.00. Also, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$171.76, for a total transaction of C$429,400.00. 22.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

