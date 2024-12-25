Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 136.11 ($1.71) and traded as low as GBX 124.50 ($1.56). Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at GBX 124.70 ($1.56), with a volume of 2,413,604 shares trading hands.

Greencoat UK Wind Trading Up 1.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 129.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 135.93. The company has a quick ratio of 14.31, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4,203.33 and a beta of 0.24.

Get Greencoat UK Wind alerts:

Greencoat UK Wind Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. Greencoat UK Wind’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36,666.67%.

Greencoat UK Wind Company Profile

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greencoat UK Wind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencoat UK Wind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.