GSK plc (LON:GSK) Receives GBX 1,805.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,805.83 ($22.64).
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,820 ($22.82) to GBX 1,600 ($20.06) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($23.19) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.
LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,341.50 ($16.82) on Friday. GSK has a 52 week low of GBX 1,282.50 ($16.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,823.50 ($22.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,384.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,504.20. The firm has a market cap of £54.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,187.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a GBX 15 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. GSK’s payout ratio is 5,309.73%.
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.
