Head to Head Analysis: Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) and CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI)

CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) and Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CXApp and Appian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CXApp 0 0 0 0 0.00 Appian 1 4 1 0 2.00

Appian has a consensus price target of $40.80, indicating a potential upside of 18.23%. Given Appian’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Appian is more favorable than CXApp.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CXApp -$2.45 million -10.57 -$53.62 million N/A N/A Appian $595.66 million 4.95 -$111.44 million ($1.22) -28.29

This table compares CXApp and Appian”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CXApp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Appian.

Volatility & Risk

CXApp has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Appian has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.4% of CXApp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of Appian shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of CXApp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.0% of Appian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CXApp and Appian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CXApp -751.90% -281.11% -158.66% Appian -14.88% -532.05% -10.11%

Summary

Appian beats CXApp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CXApp

CXApp Inc. provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation. The company was formerly known as KINS Technology Group Inc. and changed its name to CXApp Inc. in March 2023. The company is based in Palo Alto, California.

About Appian

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes. The company also offers professional and customer support services. It serves to financial services, government, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, telecommunications, and transportation industries. Appian Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

