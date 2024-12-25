iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Trading 0.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $92.41 and last traded at $92.41. Approximately 130 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.28.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.13.
iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.
