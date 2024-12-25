Imaflex (CVE:IFX) Shares Down 6% – What’s Next?

Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.38 and last traded at C$1.41. 8,301 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 27,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.

Imaflex Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.31. The company has a market cap of C$73.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.69.

Imaflex Company Profile

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for industrial and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers metallized plastic films; polyethylene films and bags; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on rolls.

