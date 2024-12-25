Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTXW) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTXW – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 2,133 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 15,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.
Immatics Trading Down 1.9 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.00.
Immatics Company Profile
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
