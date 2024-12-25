Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Stock Price Up 38.4% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report) were up 38.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 13 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 11 ($0.14). Approximately 1,314,676 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 432% from the average daily volume of 247,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.95 ($0.10).
Indus Gas Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £16.47 million, a P/E ratio of 112.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9.39.
About Indus Gas
Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Indus Gas
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Top 3 Reasons to Invest in This Bond ETF for Stability and Growth
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 2 Drone Stocks Surging from Increased Media Attention
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Ciena Rebounds: AI and Strong Guidance Drive Post-Earnings Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Indus Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indus Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.