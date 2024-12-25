Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Trading 38.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report) shot up 38.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 13 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 11 ($0.14). 1,314,676 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 432% from the average session volume of 247,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.95 ($0.10).

The stock has a market capitalization of £16.47 million, a P/E ratio of 112.50 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.14.

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

