Ingenta (LON:ING) Shares Down 4.6% – Time to Sell?

Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 69.18 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 69.18 ($0.87). Approximately 10,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 15,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.50 ($0.91).

Ingenta Trading Down 4.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 78.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 100.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.04 million, a P/E ratio of 768.67 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Ingenta Company Profile

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers applications designed to manage intellectual property assets and published content for print and digital products, such as royalty calculation, online sales and marketing, digital and print distribution, product, and subscription management.

