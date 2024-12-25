Insider Buying: ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM) Director Buys 501,500 Shares of Stock

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Free Report) Director William A.W. Lundin acquired 501,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,180.00.
ShaMaran Petroleum Price Performance
CVE:SNM traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.12. The company had a trading volume of 27,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,251. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08. ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. has a one year low of C$0.04 and a one year high of C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$340.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.14.
ShaMaran Petroleum Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ShaMaran Petroleum
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Top 3 Reasons to Invest in This Bond ETF for Stability and Growth
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- 2 Drone Stocks Surging from Increased Media Attention
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Ciena Rebounds: AI and Strong Guidance Drive Post-Earnings Surge
Receive News & Ratings for ShaMaran Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShaMaran Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.