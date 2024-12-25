Insider Buying: ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM) Director Buys 501,500 Shares of Stock

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Free Report) Director William A.W. Lundin acquired 501,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,180.00.

ShaMaran Petroleum Price Performance

CVE:SNM traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.12. The company had a trading volume of 27,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,251. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08. ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. has a one year low of C$0.04 and a one year high of C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$340.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Get ShaMaran Petroleum alerts:

ShaMaran Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for ShaMaran Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShaMaran Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.