Insider Selling: Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) CFO Sells 4,182 Shares of Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) CFO Alan Taylor sold 4,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $67,037.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,761.48. This represents a 1.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alan Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Alan Taylor sold 12,044 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $194,510.60.

On Monday, December 16th, Alan Taylor sold 44,245 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $707,035.10.

On Thursday, October 31st, Alan Taylor sold 8,710 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $122,985.20.

On Monday, October 14th, Alan Taylor sold 891 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $11,805.75.

On Monday, October 7th, Alan Taylor sold 2,638 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $34,294.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Alan Taylor sold 22,356 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $290,628.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Alan Taylor sold 4,296 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $56,062.80.

On Friday, September 27th, Alan Taylor sold 305 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $3,812.50.

Shares of NYSE:WEAV opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.03 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Weave Communications by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weave Communications by 2.9% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 82,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Weave Communications by 11.4% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Weave Communications by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WEAV. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Weave Communications from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Weave Communications from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weave Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

