Insider Selling: Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) CFO Sells 4,182 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2024

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAVGet Free Report) CFO Alan Taylor sold 4,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $67,037.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,761.48. This represents a 1.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alan Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, December 18th, Alan Taylor sold 12,044 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $194,510.60.
  • On Monday, December 16th, Alan Taylor sold 44,245 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $707,035.10.
  • On Thursday, October 31st, Alan Taylor sold 8,710 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $122,985.20.
  • On Monday, October 14th, Alan Taylor sold 891 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $11,805.75.
  • On Monday, October 7th, Alan Taylor sold 2,638 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $34,294.00.
  • On Friday, October 4th, Alan Taylor sold 22,356 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $290,628.00.
  • On Monday, September 30th, Alan Taylor sold 4,296 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $56,062.80.
  • On Friday, September 27th, Alan Taylor sold 305 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $3,812.50.

Weave Communications Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WEAV opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.03 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.82.

Institutional Trading of Weave Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Weave Communications by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weave Communications by 2.9% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 82,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Weave Communications by 11.4% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Weave Communications by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WEAV. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Weave Communications from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Weave Communications from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weave Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Weave Communications

Weave Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV)

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.