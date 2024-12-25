Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives $737.44 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $737.44.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuit from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $760.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Get Intuit alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INTU

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 73,655 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.94, for a total value of $48,976,155.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,301,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,189,977,112.84. This trade represents a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.31, for a total value of $466,015.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,430.81. The trade was a 14.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,589 shares of company stock worth $123,328,338. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 110.3% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 1.1 %

INTU stock opened at $645.29 on Friday. Intuit has a 52 week low of $557.29 and a 52 week high of $714.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $644.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $635.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $180.63 billion, a PE ratio of 62.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.