Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:BSJR)

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSJR opened at $22.39 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.82 and a twelve month high of $22.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average of $22.46.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

