Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:BSJR)

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of BSJR opened at $22.39 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.82 and a twelve month high of $22.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average of $22.46.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Top 3 Emerging Market ETFs: Unlocking Global Growth Potential
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 5 Reasons DraftKings Stock Looks Promising in the New Year
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Cybersecurity Stocks: 1 Immediate Buy and 1 Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.