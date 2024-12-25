Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2024

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCWGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.086 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BSCW stock opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.52.

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.