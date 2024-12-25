Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.086 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
BSCW stock opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.52.
About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF
